Missing Calgarian Amy Elizabeth Fahlman found dead, police confirm
A Calgary woman missing since late last month has been found dead, police say.
Police issued a release on Tuesday evening saying Amy Elizabeth Fahlman's body had been found and that her death was non-criminal.
Earlier in the day, the RCMP said the official search for the 25-year-old had been called off over the weekend.
But volunteers, including Fahlman’s cousin Trevor Miller, continued the desperate search.
He told CTV News they were working "systematically" and "intelligently" with the RCMP’s help.
"We really came up with a plan," he said Friday.
Fahlman had been missing more than a week and a massive grid search took place in areas along Highway 40 north of Cochrane and west of Water Valley.
Fahlman's vehicle was found in the area last week, but there had been no trace of the woman since she told friends she was going for a scenic drive on Sept. 29.
Police did not have any details about where her body was found.
