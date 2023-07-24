Ground search underway for missing Beaumont woman

Police are searching for a Beaumont woman who hasn't been seen for 10 days.

Treasa Lynn Oberly, 40, was last seen on July 14 in Beaumont.

Her family says the woman has medical conditions which require medication and they're concerned about her wellbeing.

RCMP and search-and-rescue crews started a ground search south of Beaumont on Saturday in an attempt to find Oberly.

The public is asked to stay clear of the search-and-rescue operations.

She is described as having a fair complexion and blue eyes.

Investigators say shortly before she went missing she dyed her hair from brown to sandy-blond.

Oberlyis 5'6" tall with a tattoo on her wrist of the name "Andrew."

She was last seen wearing a blue flower shirt and black pants, and she usually wears glasses.

Anyone with information about Oberly's whereabouts is asked to call Beaumont RCMP at 780-929-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.