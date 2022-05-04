Groundbreaking for new game-changing seniors' campus in Beeton

Spring is the season to turn the soil on a new seniors' residence in Beeton.

Simcoe County officials dug shovels into the ground on May 4 to begin construction on a multi-million-dollar seniors' campus that will offer housing, plus a therapeutic, medical and fitness centre.

Mirroring Penetanguishene's Georgian Village campus completed in 2013, the Simcoe Village and Manor redevelopment was initially approved by Simcoe County council in 2020 and reaffirmed in 2021.

Warden George Cornell, the county's CAO Mark Aitken, and general manager Jane Sinclair were on-site for the initial ground-breaking event.

The Beeton campus is expected to provide additional long-term care beds, supportive seniors' housing units, programs geared towards seniors, and an expanded continuum of care and living options.

Simcoe Village and Manor will offer a wide range of community services for older adults at the 5988 8th Line location, allowing residents to age in place and receive the services and support they need as their care requirements change.

The more than 400,000 square-foot campus will house 160 long-term care beds and more than 180 housing units, including life-lease suites and garden homes, apartments, townhomes, affordable housing for older adults, supportive housing and co-housing.

The hub of the campus is the Simcoe Village Centre, which will host essential medical and therapeutic services, a fitness and therapy pool, an auditorium, opportunities for social interaction, a restaurant and various retail offerings.

Expected campus amenities — such as the restaurant and retail outlets — will serve residents and members of the wider community.

Externally, the campus grounds will feature walking paths, a putting green, and playing areas for bocce ball, pickleball and shuffleboard.

Officials hope to have the long-term care and supportive housing units open by the end of 2024/early 2025 and finish the rest of the development in 2025.