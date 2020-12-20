The sky over the village of Minto was dark and cloudy the week of Christmas 2019.

Sometime in the evening of Dec. 20, a fire started at TRACC tire recycling. It took 145 firefighters, thousands of tonnes of sand, and one week to get it under control.

Air and water advisories were in place even longer.

The company estimated 170,000 tires were in the yard at the time, and while some were saved by firefighters, thousands were not.

"To my knowledge, that situation continues to be monitored," says Jeff Carr, New Brunswick's environment minister at the time.

He oversaw the initial actions taken in the days and weeks after – including hiring an independent consultant to investigate any long-term environmental damage.

"It is a wake-up call, not only for those people that store tires, but those of us that live in those communities as well as government to make sure we have proper checks and balances in place to make sure storage is proper," he said in an interview from Fredericton.

Information sent to CTV News from the Department listed some of the ongoing testing efforts, specifically on the surface, ground and potable water.

Surface water is being contained using "earthen sumps, berms, trenches and weirs" and then sent to water treatment facilities to see if there are any contaminants. Vacuum trucks skim the top of any surface water, and it's processed by an "oil/water separator system," according to the department.

For groundwater, the company has installed six shallow wells around the fire site, and four deep wells between the site and residents. The department says 13 more shallow and deep groundwater wells are planned and could be drilled as early as January.

"The purpose of this groundwater monitoring network is to serve as an early detection system for any contamination of groundwater as a result of the fire," a department spokesperson said.

The department says it's doing site inspections, and the environmental site assessment is still ongoing, though there's no indication of when it might be complete.

Resident and MLA for the area, Kris Austin, says he hasn't heard any complaints from homeowners about their well water.

"But we do need to ensure that if there is any long-term effects, even if it is one or two wells or issues around the fire, that there is some compensation," he says.

Austin and Carr say they're eager to see the completed assessment report.

The company says it moved into a new building and is continuing its work – recycling over one million tires a year.

However, a spokesperson declined an interview, only saying that testing is still happening, and so far, the results "have been good."

As for the cause of the fire, the Fire Marshal completed its investigation in January of 2020 – and determined it was accidental.

An actual cause has never been released, the Fire Marshal's office citing "privacy concerns."

"A full incident report was made available at that time to the property owner and insurer. Detailed incident reports are not shared outside of the owner and insurer due to privacy concerns," a spokesperson said.