Group braving waters of Kempenfelt Bay for 100-day Youth Haven fundraiser

While many are eagerly awaiting summer to once again take a dip in the waters of Kempenfelt Bay, a few brave souls are already shoulder-deep as they bring in funds for a good cause.

For more than 70 days, a group of three people have been taking a cold water swim in the Barrie waters as part of a fundraiser for Youth Haven. The goal is to swim in the frigid conditions every day for 100 days.

"Honestly, the first few days were the worst, and some days are harder than others depending on the weather, the wind, snow, things like that, but your body definitely adapts really quickly," says Jordan Ford, one of the three participants.

They are hoping to raise $20,000 for the shelter, which supports vulnerable youth and helps guide them toward their adulthood. As it is a non-profit organization, fundraisers are vital for the group to achieve its mission.

"It's huge! They've been doing a lot of social media and getting a lot of awareness, not just in Barrie but around the world," says Jennifer Kaplinski, the executive director of Youth Haven. "They've been raising funds while promoting and supporting our youth within our city."

