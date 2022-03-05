Group celebrates love of hockey by creating Collingwood team
A group of senior men with hockey experience meet in Collingwood multiple times a week to enjoy the game they love.
The Collingwood Hockey Lads are a group of 25 men aged 55 and older.
The group plays non-contact hockey twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Eddie Bush Memorial Arena.
"We have the best goalies around in our age bracket due to the quality and speed of play," says Foster Williams from CHL. "We are drawing skilled players from Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Stayner, Thornbury and Meaford," he says.
The goal is to fill the rink Monday to Thursday with adult hockey and organize tournaments.
Bob Woodcock, who has been playing hockey since age 12, is happy to continue his love of the sport at age 67. He is a goalie for the team and enjoys playing twice a week.
"It is one of the most rewarding things I can think of to be out here and still playing at this age," Woodcock says.
The cost to play a 54-game schedule for six months is $400.
The age range will open up to specific age categories in September. Those who are interested in playing can reach out by email.
-
Water main break shuts down stretch on Inkster BlvdWinnipeg police are currently on scene of a water main break along Inkster Boulevard.
-
Visa, Mastercard block Russian financial institutions after sanctionsU.S. payment card firms Visa Inc V.N and Mastercard Inc MA.N have blocked multiple Russian financial institutions from their network, complying with government sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
-
Maple Ridge man dead after early morning crash in VancouverVancouver police say a 27-year-old Maple Ridge man has died after a single-vehicle collision early Saturday morning.
-
Some maritimers feeling pressure as prices at the pumps riseFollowing a .10 cent hike yesterday, the Nova Scotia utility and review board invoked the interrupter clause and pumped up prices by another 8.7 cents at midnight last night.
-
Canada urges citizens to avoid all travel to Russia after new censorship lawCanada on Saturday strengthened its travel advisory for Russia and is now urging Canadians to avoid all travel to the country after Russia's new censorship law was enacted.
-
She's been displaced twice after Russia's attacks. Now, she's helping other Ukrainians fleeing warValeriia Vershynina has been forced to flee her home twice as a result of Russia's attacks on Ukraine. Now she's helping other internally displaced people while working with a Toronto-based disaster relief organization.
-
Zelensky 'desperate' plea to U.S. Congress: Send more planesFighting for his country's survival, Ukraine's leader made a 'desperate' plea Saturday to American lawmakers for the United States to help get more warplanes to his military. President Volodymyr Zelensky opened the private video call with U.S. lawmakers by telling them this may be the last time they see him alive.
-
'We did this’: Wellesley vaccination clinic staff looks back at yearAfter administering 34,915 doses since first opening the clinic doors on March 15 of last year, the Wellesley COVID-19 vaccination clinic gave out its final shot Saturday afternoon.
-
Calls for ‘no-fly zone,’ military action at rallies for Ukraine in Moncton, HalifaxRallies in support of Ukraine were held Saturday in Halifax and Moncton, with demonstrators at both events calling for Canada and NATO to do more in ending the conflict.