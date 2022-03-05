Group celebrates love of hockey by creating Collingwood team

A group of senior men with hockey experience meet in Collingwood multiple times a week to enjoy the game they love.

The Collingwood Hockey Lads are a group of 25 men aged 55 and older.

The group plays non-contact hockey twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Eddie Bush Memorial Arena.

"We have the best goalies around in our age bracket due to the quality and speed of play," says Foster Williams from CHL. "We are drawing skilled players from Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Stayner, Thornbury and Meaford," he says.

The goal is to fill the rink Monday to Thursday with adult hockey and organize tournaments.

Bob Woodcock, who has been playing hockey since age 12, is happy to continue his love of the sport at age 67. He is a goalie for the team and enjoys playing twice a week.

"It is one of the most rewarding things I can think of to be out here and still playing at this age," Woodcock says.

The cost to play a 54-game schedule for six months is $400.

The age range will open up to specific age categories in September. Those who are interested in playing can reach out by email.