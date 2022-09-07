Group claims even more SUV tires deflated in Kitchener neighbourhood

A group claims they deflated hundreds of SUV tires Tuesday night, including several in a Kitchener neighbourhood.

In a post on their website, 'Tyre Extinguishers' says members deflated the tires of 45 SUVs in the Rockway area.

This comes after two instances in July where tires were deflated in multiple locations across Waterloo Region.

Other cities 'Tyre Extinguishers' claimed to hit Tuesday night includes London – U.K., Paris – France, Olso – Norway, and Berlin – Germany.

Kitchener was the only non-European city on the group's list.

'Tyre Extinguishers' says they are an advocacy group hoping to see SUVs, 4x4's, and other bigger cars banned from urban areas due to their impact on the climate.