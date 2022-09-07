Group claims responsibility after even more SUV tires deflated in Kitchener neighbourhood

A group claims they deflated hundreds of SUV tires Tuesday night, including several in a Kitchener neighbourhood.

In a post on their website, 'Tyre Extinguishers' said members deflated the tires of 45 SUVs in the Rockway arrockea.

Police said they recieved more than 30 reports of deflated vehicle tires on SUVs in the Rockway area.

Kirk Greenwood said his two SUVs were targeted.

“We woke up first thing this morning to flat tires on our vehicles,” he said. “Then they leave a pamphlet about your car being a gas guzzler, and that you’re supposed to take public transit, I guess.”

'Tyre Extinguishers' said they are an advocacy group hoping to see SUVs, 4x4s, and other bigger cars banned from urban areas due to their impact on the climate.

Greenwood, who is a millwright, said the way the group deflates the tire is a safety concern.

“Them putting lentil beans in there and then putting the valve cap back on. You know, if you’re driving down [highway] 401 and your tires happen to go flat and it causes an accident. I don’t understand what the purpose serves,” he said.

This comes after two instances in July where tires were deflated in multiple locations across Waterloo Region.

Other cities 'Tyre Extinguishers' claimed to hit Tuesday night include London, U.K., Paris, France, Olso, Norway, and Berlin, Germany.

Kitchener was the only non-European city on the group's list.

Waterloo Regional Police said they are investigating and are asking any residents in the Rockway area to check the video from their security of doorbell cameras for any suspicious activity.