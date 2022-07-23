Group claims responsibility after second instance of SUV tires deflated in Waterloo region

The self-proclaimed environmental activist group “Tyre Extinguishers” claims to be behind another round of SUV tire deflations in Waterloo region.

In an email on Saturday to CTV News Kitchener, the group said they flattened the tires of 45 SUVs in multiple locations in Kitchener and Waterloo.

“Last night, we (Tyre Extinguishers) flattened the tires of 45 SUVs in multiple locations across the Waterloo Region, including the Upper Beechwood and Beechwood Forest neighbourhoods,” an email from Tyre Extinguishers said in part.

Waterloo Regional Police Service confirmed they received more than 10 reports of deflated SUV tires.

Police said these incidents are believed to have occurred during the overnight hours on July 22 and 23.

These are the locations where police received reports this time:

Westforest Trail

Stoke Drive

Trelawney Street

Carrington Place

Bushwood Court

Strathmere Court

The second instance comes after the group claimed responsibility for dozens of SUV tire deflations last Sunday.

Similar to the previous instance, notes were left behind on the vehicles’ windshields indicating that the tires were deflated because of the consequences of driving large vehicles.

The notes previously placed on windshields read: “Your gas guzzler kills.”

The group claims to avoid targeting vehicles used by people with disabilities, work vehicles, vans and regular-sized cars.

Anyone with information can call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at www.waterloocrimestoppers.com