Group creates Easter baskets for Barrie-area children in need

Barrie Ford, Barrie Chrysler, and 400 Chrysler teamed up with Andrea Zado from Easter Basket Dreams to help provide Easter surprises for children living in local shelters.

"It's pretty exciting that we're able to put these baskets together for kids that don't always have a reason to smile, so the goal really is to give these children a morning of happiness and something to smile about," said Zado from Easter Basket Dreams.

This year, Zado is replacing the baskets with backpacks from Sojourn Outdoors full of Easter goodies.

The bags are expected to be delivered to Redwood Park Communities, Women and Children Shelter of Barrie, Youth Haven, and Greenhaven in Orillia.

"We're not only all in the automotive industry, a lot of us are parents too, and we all know the importance of the kids being able to enjoy holidays," said Lisa Whiteman, the business manager of Barrie Ford.

The Easter packages will include a Discovery Toy, book, handmade pillowcase from Kempenfelt Quilters' Guild, gift cards, chocolates and popcorn.

Donations are being accepted until the end of March, and the backpacks are expected to be delivered to families the week before Easter.