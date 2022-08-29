Group demands masks in schools, ventilation in open letter to B.C.'s health, education ministers

With students heading back to class next week, a B.C. group is demanding far more stringent COVID-19 regulations for schools than the ones announced by health officials last week.

Protect Our Province B.C. issued an open letter to Health Minister Adrian Dix and Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside Monday, calling for more action from the government to protect students from the Omicron variant.

"Roughly half a million students are set to return to British Columbian schools in a matter of weeks, for their third unsafe September," the group's letter said.

"Each and every child deserves to be in school without getting sick. Each one deserves equitable access to their education. And each one deserves meaningful protection from COVID-19."

Unlike the start of school last September, masks will be optional this year.

"The decision to wear a mask beyond when it is required by public health is a personal one, based on individual preference. Some students and staff may choose to continue to wear a nonmedical mask or face covering throughout the day or for certain activities," the back-to-school plan released by the province on Friday said.

"The choice of staff and students to choose whether they practice additional personal prevention measures should be respected."

The plan also urges the public to ensure children's vaccines are up to date.

But Protect our Province wants more rules in place, starting with a universal mask requirement. The group says high-quality masks should be provided by the government.

It also calls for ventilation and HEPA filtration in all classrooms, as well as contact tracing and isolation policies for those who test positive. COVID-19 notifications should also be in place, the group says, so parents can "make fully informed risk assessments for their children and families."

For those who don't feel safe attending class, "equitable remote options" should be made available, the letter demands.

"Schools are indoor congregate settings where children spend hours together with educators and other children. Each of them has their own social connections who are themselves connected to others in the community," the letter says.

"As an added bonus, putting all of these layers in place to reduce school and community transmission means that parents will miss less work due to infection, won’t have to isolate with sick children at home, and won’t bring COVID-19 into their workplaces, which benefits everyone and the economy."

The letter was signed by professors at the University of British Columbia's school of medicine, parents, teachers and other local experts and advocates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Tahmina Aziz