Group from northern Ont. wins $1M, will split it 27 ways

A group of friends who have been buying lottery tickets together for 10 years won $1 million in the Aug. 26 Encore draw.

In all, 27 people bought tickets together, most of them from the Timmins or Greater Sudbury area.

Sylvie Bureau of Timmins, the group’s leader, said in a news release Wednesday the group plays Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 twice a week.

"I checked the ticket and thought we won $1,000 and was very happy," Bureau said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

“I kept looking at the number and realized there were way more zeroes than usual. I woke up my husband so he could check, too, and he couldn't believe his eyes."

"I quickly grabbed my phone and googled 'How many zeroes are in one million," she laughed.

"My husband and I started calling all the group members at 5 a.m. It was one of my favourite phone calls ever."

Bureau said she plans to pay off some bills and do some home renovations with her portion of the winnings – and hold a big family party.

"We will order a cake with a 6/49 sign as a memory," she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Waterloo Road in Timmins.

Here’s the full list of the 27 winners:

Sylvie Bureau of Timmins

Alain Desrosiers of Timmins

Anita Constantin of Val Caron

Annette Madore of Timmins

Bradley Augustin of Sudbury

Carole Bushey of Timmins

Chantal Desrosiers of Timmins

Danny Deschatelets of Timmins

Darrin White of South Porcupine

Denis Gilbert of Connaught

Duane Lowe of Mile House, BC

Eric Warnes of South Porcupine

Kayla Bureau of Timmins

Kristopher Cecconi of Timmins

Laurent Madore of Timmins

Marc Landry of Val Caron

Mario Tambeau of Timmins

Mary Bureau of Sudbury

Nancy Calderwood of Timmins

Natasha Bureau of Timmins

Patricia Mann of Timmins

Rachelle Labelle of Connaught

Rachelle Vaillancourt of Timmins

Robert Parta of Schumacher

Shannon Saindon of Timmins

Steve Bureau of Timmins

Yves Pilon of Timmins