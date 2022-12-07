Group from northern Ont. wins $1M, will split it 27 ways
A group of friends who have been buying lottery tickets together for 10 years won $1 million in the Aug. 26 Encore draw.
In all, 27 people bought tickets together, most of them from the Timmins or Greater Sudbury area.
Sylvie Bureau of Timmins, the group’s leader, said in a news release Wednesday the group plays Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 twice a week.
"I checked the ticket and thought we won $1,000 and was very happy," Bureau said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.
“I kept looking at the number and realized there were way more zeroes than usual. I woke up my husband so he could check, too, and he couldn't believe his eyes."
"I quickly grabbed my phone and googled 'How many zeroes are in one million," she laughed.
"My husband and I started calling all the group members at 5 a.m. It was one of my favourite phone calls ever."
Bureau said she plans to pay off some bills and do some home renovations with her portion of the winnings – and hold a big family party.
"We will order a cake with a 6/49 sign as a memory," she said.
The winning ticket was purchased at Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Waterloo Road in Timmins.
Here’s the full list of the 27 winners:
Sylvie Bureau of Timmins
Alain Desrosiers of Timmins
Anita Constantin of Val Caron
Annette Madore of Timmins
Bradley Augustin of Sudbury
Carole Bushey of Timmins
Chantal Desrosiers of Timmins
Danny Deschatelets of Timmins
Darrin White of South Porcupine
Denis Gilbert of Connaught
Duane Lowe of Mile House, BC
Eric Warnes of South Porcupine
Kayla Bureau of Timmins
Kristopher Cecconi of Timmins
Laurent Madore of Timmins
Marc Landry of Val Caron
Mario Tambeau of Timmins
Mary Bureau of Sudbury
Nancy Calderwood of Timmins
Natasha Bureau of Timmins
Patricia Mann of Timmins
Rachelle Labelle of Connaught
Rachelle Vaillancourt of Timmins
Robert Parta of Schumacher
Shannon Saindon of Timmins
Steve Bureau of Timmins
Yves Pilon of Timmins