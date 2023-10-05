Group frustrated it can’t speak to North Bay council about intimate partner violence

An advocacy group is frustrated North Bay city council won’t follow other area municipalities and declare intimate partner violence an epidemic.

The Nipissing Violence Against Women coordinating committee has been calling on northern Ontario municipalities to make the declaration, based on recommendations made following a coroner's inquest in 2022.

Kathleen Jodouin, executive director of the Victim Services of Nipissing District, said she’s concerned about the impact of not supporting survivors.

“It can create possible harm in that survivors don't feel supported or heard or validated," Jodouin said.

The committee made presentations to city councils following a jury's recommendation that every municipality integrate intimate partner violence into its community safety and well-being plan.

That was based on a 2022 coroner's inquest that made 86 recommendations at the inquest into the 2015 murders of three women -- Carol Culleton, Anastasia Kuzyk and Nathalie Warmerdam -- in and around Renfrew County.

Several area municipalities, including East Ferris, Bonfield, West Nipissing and Mattawa, agreed to declare the epidemic. Larger cities in southern Ontario like Toronto and Ottawa also made the same declaration.

But a North Bay procedural bylaw won't allow the group to make the presentation to council on the issue.

“As somebody who's worked with survivors for over 20 years, I’m really disappointed because I think this an opportunity for council to take the lead and show commitment to this cause,” said Jodouin.

The city's procedural bylaw states council presentations limit themselves to what it describes as “municipal issues.”

"While intimate partner violence is a societal issue, it does not directly relate to any city programs or services, and therefore, falls outside the purview of municipal jurisdiction,” city spokesperson Gord Young said in a statement.

Jodouin said she is puzzled by the bylaw.

“We are, as a committee, confused by that because we know that intimate partner violence of course has an impact on our municipal services and it impacts capacity of police and ambulances,” she said.

The city, meanwhile, encouraged the group to seek support through other means, such as a flag raising, proclamation or letter of support.

“This is not intended to diminish the efforts of the Nipissing Violence Against Women coordinating committee, nor does it suggest that the City of North Bay fails to acknowledge intimate partner violence as a concern,” Young said.

According to statistics provided to CTV News, in 2022, 475 calls for victim services help were related to intimate partner violence. This does not include cases of criminal harassment or sexual violence.

"The most important stat to remember is that 80 per cent of those who are affected by intimate partner violence will not report,” Jodouin said.

Moving forward, the committee is going to continue to spread its message to community groups, with plans to bring the delegation forward at a coming health unit meeting and a District of Nipissing Social Services Administration Board meeting.