Group gathers for first Sunday service at Bradford Ukrainian church since Russian invasion

Local dignitaries attended the first Sunday service at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Archangel Michael in Bradford since the war began.

Bradford West Gwillimbury (BWG) councillor Jonathan Scott, BWG mayor Rob Keffer, and York-Simcoe MPP Caroline Mulroney were in attendance to support the Ukrainian community.

Mulroney's father was prime minister when Canada recognized Ukraine as an independent nation.

"I'm incredibly proud that my father was prime minister in 1991," Mulroney says.

In 1991, Canada was the first western country to recognize Ukraine's independence.

"He is the prime minister who recognized Ukraine's independence, notwithstanding the lack of support from some of our allies like the United States for doing so," Mulroney says.

Parish priest Petro Anhel, who has family in Ukraine, says the news of the Russian invasion still hasn't sunk in.

"I can't explain it. Even today, I am continuing to comprehend what is going on," he says.

Anhel says he rushed to contact his family overseas.

"They were terrified. I was terrified," Anhel says. "I was letting my relatives living thousands and thousands of kilometres away that the war just began because in Ukraine they didn't believe it was going to start. They were really believing that war will never start," he added.

Anhel says the outpouring of support from the Bradford community has been overwhelming.

"They are coming to church. They are calling me," Anhel says. "Like everyday, ordinary Canadians who have nothing to do with Ukraine, they are calling the church every day, showing their support, asking where to donate money, what else we need," he says.

A rally was held on Saturday in Bradford in solidarity with Ukraine. Organizers of the event plan on holding additional protests in the coming days.