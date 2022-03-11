Group gathers in Baden to discuss the needs of Ukrainian refugees
A community group in Wilmot Township held a meeting Friday night to better understand the needs of Ukrainian refugees who may arrive in Waterloo Region and settle in rural communities.
The meeting was held at the Wilmot Recreation Complex in Baden.
Volunteers suggested community resources that would be available to support any potential new arrivals.
"I put a call out saying that I really wanted to do something to rally and support Ukrainians fleeing to Canada, and people just stepped up," said Stephanie Goertz.
The group is looking for volunteers to take on a number of tasks. They include collecting donations and cooking food as well as translation, mental health supports and organizing playdates for children.
