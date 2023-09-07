Group home for 4 people living with intellectual disabilities opens in Regina

Four Regina citizens living with intellectual disabilities had the opportunity to celebrate the grand opening of their new group home on Thursday.

The Saskatchewan Housing Corporation provided over $1.1 million in funding to develop the home and the ministry of social services provided $55,000 in start-up funding, with the ministry expected to provide more than $571,000 in annualized funding, according to a release from the province.

MLA Laura Ross said the day was a celebration for four adults who get to share their home with family and special guests.

“It’s their way of being able to show off where they live and everyone wants to be proud of where they live and now these young guys get to be proud of where they live,” she said.

Representatives from the provincial government and Chip and Dale Homes Inc. celebrated the grand opening of the new group home.

Chip and Dale homes operates a total of 15 group homes, supporting 54 individuals.

"Group homes are key to building welcoming, inclusive communities where everyone can participate," Social Services Minister Gene Makowsky said in a media release. I thank our partners at Chip and Dale Homes for their ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of life for adults living with intellectual disabilities while also fostering a sense of community and family."