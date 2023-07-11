Group of 11 Regina co-workers share lotto win

Eleven co-workers from Regina – who have played lottery games together for 15 years – now have $100,000 to split between themselves.

Doug Kudelis scanned the Western Max and Extra Ticket on the Lotto Spot app following the May 30 draw.

“I didn’t believe it what I was seeing and asked another group member to check the ticket as well,” he said in a Sask. Lotteries news release.

Kudelis took a screenshot of the win and sent it to the other group members, who all thought it was a joke.

“I kept getting texts asking, ‘Is this for real?’” he said. “It’s hard to believe when it happens to you.”

Kudelis said most of the members in the group are planning to use their $9,090 share to pay bills and take vacations.

He bought the group’s winning ticket from Park Street Drugs on 2415 Park Street.

The winning numbers were 2-8-9-6-9-7-4.