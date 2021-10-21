iHeartRadio

Group of 16 from Windsor-Essex win $1M with Lotto Max

Steven Todesco of Tecumseh, Ont. collected the earnings for the group. (Courtesy OLG)

A group of 16 people are splitting a $1-million lottery prize in Windsor.

The winning ticket for a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million from the June 22 Lotto Max draw.

The group members are:

  • Steven Todesco of Tecumseh
  • Allan Beharrell of Chatham
  • Aurel McFadden of Windsor
  • Brett Lajoie of Maidstone
  • Brian Wilton of Windsor
  • Christopher Kaake of Windsor
  • David Nantais of Windsor
  • Dil Deuja of Windsor
  • Dylan Krahn of Kingsville
  • Gene Anger of Windsor
  • Jari Laasanen of Windsor
  • Jessie Reid of Windsor
  • John Dunn of Windsor
  • Laith Joseph of Windsor
  • Marc-Andre Chartier of Windsor
  • Thomas Casterson of Windsor

Todesco said he got a call from another member of the group to check their ticket.

“I scanned the ticket as soon as I got into work. I couldn’t believe it,” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “The others didn’t believe it for a while either, but I‘m not the type to joke around.”

Todesco plans to save his portion of the win and travel when it’s safe again.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Jefferson Boulevard in Windsor.

