Group of 16 from Windsor-Essex win $1M with Lotto Max
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
A group of 16 people are splitting a $1-million lottery prize in Windsor.
The winning ticket for a Maxmillions prize worth $1 million from the June 22 Lotto Max draw.
The group members are:
- Steven Todesco of Tecumseh
- Allan Beharrell of Chatham
- Aurel McFadden of Windsor
- Brett Lajoie of Maidstone
- Brian Wilton of Windsor
- Christopher Kaake of Windsor
- David Nantais of Windsor
- Dil Deuja of Windsor
- Dylan Krahn of Kingsville
- Gene Anger of Windsor
- Jari Laasanen of Windsor
- Jessie Reid of Windsor
- John Dunn of Windsor
- Laith Joseph of Windsor
- Marc-Andre Chartier of Windsor
- Thomas Casterson of Windsor
Todesco said he got a call from another member of the group to check their ticket.
“I scanned the ticket as soon as I got into work. I couldn’t believe it,” he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “The others didn’t believe it for a while either, but I‘m not the type to joke around.”
Todesco plans to save his portion of the win and travel when it’s safe again.
The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Jefferson Boulevard in Windsor.
-
Spotted a meteor in Winnipeg? It’s likely not what you thinkIf you caught a glimpse of what looked like a meteor in Winnipeg skies over the last couple of days, it’s likely not what you think.
-
The digital solutions making it easier to buy or sell a house onlineFor most people, buying a house remains a cumbersome, time-consuming process that involves multiple in-person visits with agents, lawyers and bankers – but that's beginning to change,
-
Local mental health programs receive $20,000 boost thanks to Bridge 2 Bridge campaignThe Bridge 2 Bridge fundraising campaign crossed the finish line Thursday morning having raised $20,000 toward local mental health programs.
-
Supreme Court of Canada sides with injured woman in snow-clearing squabbleThe Supreme Court of Canada says a woman will get another chance to sue for damages over an injury she suffered while climbing through snow piled by a B.C. city's plow.
-
Manitoba records 92 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths on ThursdayManitoba has recorded 92 COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
-
'He will not be sworn in by me': Mayor-elect Gondek urges Chu to resign before Monday's swearing-inCalgary mayor-elect Jyoti Gondek is again urging Coun. Sean Chu to resign from his Ward 4 seat and she says she will not participate in his swearing-in ceremony if he shows up on Monday.
-
'He’s pulled generations along with him': Ucluelet teen completes third year of university degreeBy the time he’d graduated from Grade 12, Timmy had also completed the first three years of a bachelor's degree in education.
-
Here are the candidates hoping to become the next Moose Jaw mayorA total of nine candidates are running in a by-election on Nov. 3 to become the next mayor of Moose Jaw.
-
Ontario to release 'long-term' COVID-19 reopening plan FridayAfter more than three months in Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan, the Ontario government says it will finally reveal details of its strategy to “safely reopen and manage COVID-19 for the long term” on Friday.