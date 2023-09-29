Group of 3 kept major lottery win a secret from their family

Three family members recently scored a major lottery prize and kept their win a secret from the rest of their loved ones.

Cuong Le, Vuong Tran and Ha Trinh regularly play the lottery together and were in disbelief when they learned they won $1 million after matching all seven Encore numbers on the July 26 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I checked our ticket on the OLG app and found out we won. I scanned it about 20 times before believing it! Then I called the other group members,” Vuong told the OLG Prize Centre as the group picked up their earnings.

“That was the best phone call I ever got,” Trinh said.

“I was so happy – that was the best day of my life,” Le added.

After they learned they won, the group decided to hold off on sharing the news.

“We never told anyone because we wanted to surprise our family when we had the money in our hand,” Tran explained.

As for what the group will do with the money, they said they currently don’t have any major plans as they let their win sink in.

The winning ticket was bought from Mr. Convenience on Pickwick Drive in Mississauga.