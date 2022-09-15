'Group of 30' share $1-million lotto win

A group of 30 people from southern Ontario will share in a $1-million lottery prize from the March 18 LOTTO MAX draw.

Maureen, the group leader, says the group has been playing LOTTO MAX together for 15 years.

"We play every Friday. I checked our ticket and to my surprise, it was a big winner!" said Maureen at the OLG prize centre in Toronto.

Some members originally met through work, and other family and friends began to join the group over the years.

Many of the people are from London with others from Ingersoll, Belmont, Thamesford, St. Thomas, Tillsonburg, Petrolia, Mount Brydges, Lucan and Arkona.

Maureen, 54, said after she shouted with excitement, she started to share the good news with the other group members. “And my quiet day just became super crazy,” she laughed.

The winning ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven on Commissioners Road in London.