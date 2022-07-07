Group of 9 from Middlesex County take home Lotto 6/49 prize

A group of nine people from Middlesex County have claimed a LOTTO 6/49 second prize worth $61,979.40.

The money is from the January 1, 2022 draw.

The group members are Lisa Franssen of Mount Brydges, Cheryl Oliver of Mount Brydges, Dana Beaton of Mount Brydges, Dorothy Murphy of Mount Brydges, Gary Purser of Mount Brydges, George Painter of Komoka, James Page of Mount Brydges, Karla Krekewich-Lafayette of Mount Brydges and Marilyn McQueen of Mount Brydges

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Adelaide Street North in Mount Brydges.