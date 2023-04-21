Group of eight women, including Wasaga Beach retiree, win almost $1 million in lottery

A Wasaga Beach woman is among eight women celebrating winning nearly $1 million.

Suzanne Poirier and seven former co-workers from Alliston, Newmarket, Ancaster, Stouffville, and Aurora, won $956,081.10 in the March 4 Lottario draw, plus another $6 with their Lottario and Encore selections.

The group has been playing the lottery together for two decades and buys tickets regularly.

"I buy the tickets and check them every Sunday morning," said Newmarket's Bernadette Kenny, who then called the other women to share the exciting news.

"I think it means a lot that we won this prize together because we've known each other for 30 years," Kenny said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shoppers Drug Mart on Yonge Street in East Gwillimbury.