Five friends from Nova Scotia are taking the annual once-a-day polar dip event to a whole new level, and it's all to raise funds for a local charity.

Sid Fraser and four of his friends are doing a 31 Day Polar-Dip-A-Thon for the second year in a row. They’re raising funds for Phoenix Youth in Halifax N.S. – a community-based, charitable organization dedicated to supporting youth, their families, and communities in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

"So the polar bear challenge is 31 days, everyday in January doing a polar dip, and we're trying to raise money for Phoenix Youth, and feel good about ourselves, and just make a difference in the community," said Sid, one of the hosts to the challenge.

Sid says he originally began the polar dip challenge to see how far he could push himself.

"I started telling people about it and they were saying how crazy I was so, I'm like, 'Hmm, there could be something to this,' said Sid.

Today, the group’s polar dip challenge is in an effort to spread awareness about mental health, while raising money at the same time.

With COVID-19 causing financial pressure for many Nova Scotians, the group decided to lower their fundraiser goal to $1,000 this year.

According to their fundraiser page, they've already exceeded that goal, with their funds raised sitting at just over $2,400 as of Wednesday.

"Polar dipping does help mental health. It seems crazy, but going in and out actually, actually up-lifts me and makes me feel really good," said Sid.

Sid says after looking into the Phoenix Youth and the work they do for the community, it wasn't hard to pick them as the group's charity of choice.

Support from their community also continues to grow as each polar-dip-day goes by.

"The response from the community has been great," said Sid. "Bedford has really come together, the whole Halifax community as a whole, it's just been really cool to see."

Sid says many of his friends, and even some strangers, have reached out through social media to join in on the dip. Some people just walking by Sid and his friends' daily dip have also decided to hop in on the fun.

He says it all makes the dip, and the reason behind it, a little bit more special.

"People messaging me on social media wanting to come out for their first time. They're like, 'Hey, I see what you're doing, I like it, and I'm wondering if I can join you,'" explained Sid.

Sid says, for him, the daily-dip sets a calming tone for the remainder of his day.

"The health benefits are pretty much just the feeling of accomplishment," said Sid.

The group of friends still has four days of dipping left. Their fundraiser will continue until Feb. 4, in hopes to raise as many funds as possible for Phoenix Youth. Updates on the group's daily dips can be found by searching #dipformentalhealth of social media.