Group of teens arrested after allegedly firing BB gun at passenger on Toronto subway

Four teenagers have been apprehended after a passenger on a Toronto subway car was shot at using a BB gun on Thursday, police say.

Police said they received reports that a group of teens was armed with "a BB-style firearm" at York University subway station and that a female passenger had been shot at just before 12 p.m.

Shortly after, police said they'd apprehended four individuals and recovered two BB guns. The four individuals, comprised of one 16-year-old male, two 15-year-old males, and one 15-year-old female, have each been charged with possessing a dangerous weapon, police said. They have been taken to TPS' 31 Division for further investigation, Inspt. Saleem Husain told CP24.

In a news release issued Thursday night, at around 9 p.m., police confirmed each teenager has also been charged with assault with a weapon.

No one was injured and the investigation remains ongoing. At this time, police say there doesn't appear to be a link between Thursday's incident and an incident on Saturday in which a TTC employee was shot at with a BB gun, and that the attack appears to have been unprovoked.

All four teenagers are due in court on Feb. 8, at 1 p.m.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.

