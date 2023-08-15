Group of teens assaulted at Polo Park mall: police

Eight teenagers were arrested on Friday for allegedly assaulting another group of youths at C.F. Polo Park.

The Winnipeg Police Service began to investigate on Friday at 6:10 p.m., when they were called to a mall in the 1400 block of Portage Avenue where three youths had been robbed and assaulted.

At the scene, officers found a 15-year-old male and two 16-year-old males with minor injuries. The three victims did not need medical attention.

Police said the suspects fled the scene before they arrived; however, with the help of the tactical support team and the K-9 unit, they found and arrested eight youths in the area. The suspects range in age from 13 to 17.

Officers recovered a large knife and imitation Glock 19 CO2 gun nearby and took them for evidence.

The major crimes unit investigated the incident and determined that the two groups of teens were in a verbal fight, which resulted in one group attacking the three victims, who took refuge in a store.

Police note that one of the suspects presented a concealed gun before the attack, and another stole one of the victims’ phone.

The suspects and victims did not previously know each other.

The major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.