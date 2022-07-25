Group of teens assaulted with bear spray in unprovoked attack at the Forks
A group of three teenagers were sprayed with bear spray at The Forks on Sunday in what police are saying is an unprovoked attack.
Police received a report of an assault at the Winnipeg landmark around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.
When officers got to the scene, they found three people who had been sprayed with an unknown substance, which has been determined to be bear spray.
A 12-year-old boy, 15-year-old girl and 18-year-old girl were taken to the hospital and have since been released.
Police chased after one of the suspects and took them into custody.
Officers investigated and believe the three victims were approached by three suspects who sprayed them with bear spray. Police noted the attack was unprovoked, and the suspects and victims were not known two each other.
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of failing to comply with a probation order, and possession of a weapon.
He was taken into custody, while two suspects remain outstanding.
Police continue to investigate.
