Group of UNB students helping to implement new mental health services, strategies for classmates

Four students in the University of New Brunswick's psychology program are getting credits for their creations by helping implement new mental health services and strategies for their classmates.

The students are working with the university's mental health strategist for their mental health research projects, creating a positive, inclusive and safe learning environment for all.

"Yes, we know that we need to sleep more. Yes, we know that we need to eat healthy food, but how to do it. What are the ways to do it, and I think that these small tips would help them to have better moods,” said Yelena Birk, a UNB psychology student, who is part of the group working on the mental health project.

Birk is exploring the role social medias can play in promoting positive mental health services and conversations on campus.

The students are hoping their work helps break down barriers.

"A lot of the students at UNB were hesitant to say they have test-anxiety or even ask for accommodation just because they were worried about what their professor would think or what other students would think,” said Holly McLaughlin, a UNB psychology student, who is one of the members working on the mental health project.

“It's not just something that was made up or students just want to write their test in another location, it's an actual illness."

McLaughlin plans to design a cognitive behavioural therapy group-based treatment model that could be implemented as soon as next year.

"The fact that we have students who are able to take this active role in contributing to a culture of mental health and well-being, I think that gives them this power to be able to improve their community,” said Matthew MacLean, UNB's mental health strategist.

The project has been a chance for the students to put what they have learned to the test.

"This has been a really great experience. A lot of the time you don't get a lot of hands-on research experience when you're taking a psychology degree,” said McLaughlin.

In addition to McLaughlin and Birk, Michelle Addy and Mallory Murphy are studying the experiences had by international students and how they perceive mental health and access support services.

Addy, an international student, and Murphy, a domestic student, are working together to create a comprehensive outreach strategy.



