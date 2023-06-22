Group of Winnipeg coworkers wins $1M lottery jackpot
A group of Winnipeg coworkers has a lot to celebrate after winning a $1 million lottery jackpot.
The group of 21 coworkers won the $1 million MAXMILLIONS prize for the June 2 draw. Each person will get $47,619 from the prize money.
Ryan Camia, one of the winning coworkers, explained that everyone in the group buys a $6 Lotto Max ticket and then gives it to him to hold on to. Group member Reymund Calica bought the winning ticket at a BG Fuels station two days before the draw.
Camia said it took a bit of time to get his coworkers to believe they had won the jackpot.
“I think I had to scan the ticket to prove it to each and every one of them,” he said in a news release from the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation and Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries.
“We had to keep checking to make sure the amount was right!”
The other 19 winners include: Rodemil DeGuzman, Richard Viray, Paul Santos, Joselito Ablao, Rafaelito Ablao, Justin Camia, Gilbert Suba, Marcelito Lestones, Jason Roberts, Ryan Teano, Victorino Ramos, Maria Galang, Jesus Pagaran, Chad Magladery, Ian Supnet, Daryl Aguila, Gabriel Palma, Rogelio Endrinal and Kristia Sulit
The group members have yet to decide what they are going to do with their money.
