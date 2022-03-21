Group rallies against sexual violence outside AMC building amid Grand Chief's suspension

A group of people rallied outside the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) building days after Manitoba's top First Nations leader was suspended amid sexual assault allegations.

The group of about 50 people was outside the AMC building on Portage Avenue Monday morning to show support for those who speak out against sexual violence.

The rally comes as the AMC’s executive council of chiefs looks to appoint an interim Grand Chief following the suspension of Grand Chief Arlen Dumas late last week. The council decided to suspend Dumas while an investigation is conducted into a complaint from a senior staff member alleging harassment and sexual assault.

Winnipeg police told CTV News on Friday an incident number was generated. As of Friday, Dumas had not been charged with a crime. A Winnipeg police spokesperson told CTV News on Monday that the Winnipeg Police Service does not comment on investigations of this nature to ensure the privacy of any parties involved.

READ MORE: Manitoba's top First Nations leader Arlen Dumas facing sexual assault allegations

The AMC told CTV News on Friday that its existing workplace harassment policies and the AMC's constitution will be reviewed and changes will be considered.

CTV News will update this story.

-with files from CTV's Josh Crabb