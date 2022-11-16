Group to host rally as search for missing Windsor teen continues
A rally is being held Wednesday evening to garner support in the search for a local teen who has been missing since Monday.
Windsor police continue to search for 13-year-old Mackenna Deslippe-McLellan who was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Monday entering a grey SUV that resembles a Ford Flex.
She has not returned home, or been in contact with her parents since that time.
A group of residents plan to gather at 5p.m. at the corner of Riverside Drive and Ouellette Avenue to raise awareness and distribute flyers for Deslippe-McLellan.
She was last seen wearing a black Metallica t-shirt, black sweat pants and black Adidas shoes.
Police are thanking the public for the many tips they have received, but the search for Deslippe-McLellan continues. Officers are continuing interviews and reviewing surveillance of the area.
We would like to thank the public for their assistance in the ongoing search. Although we have received numerous tips, we continue to search for her, conduct interviews and review surveillance video of the area. (2/2)— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) November 16, 2022
