Group undertakes alcohol survey of Prince Albert and area

Prince Albert and area residents are being asked to participate in a survey about alcohol use to help reduce harm from alcohol in communities.

Anyone living within 40 kilometres, including rural and First Nations communities, is asked to share their experiences.

The survey is developed by the Prince Albert and Area Community Alcohol Strategy Steering Committee (CASSC).

The data will be used to help develop new strategies for CASSC - not to survey how much people drink, says CASSC Coordinator Karen Anthony-Burns.

“Are there changes people would like to see and what are the problems they are seeing in our community,” said Anthony-Burns.

“Are people aware of the low risk drinking guidelines and are they aware that the World Health Organization for example has identified alcohol as a carcinogenic substance?”

Hard copies of the survey are available at the John M. Cuelenaere Public Library and the Muskoday Community Health Centre.

The survey is confidential and anonymous. It also provides respondents with an opportunity to enter their name in a draw for gift cards.

The survey runs until April 30.