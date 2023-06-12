Group wants GRT to allow dogs on buses and trains

A group in Kitchener-Waterloo is hoping to get four-legged friends access to public transit.

Currently, only service animals and small dogs that can fit in a carry-on crate are allowed on Grand River Transit (GRT) buses and ION trains.

The group Dog Friendly KW wants to change that. They’ve started a campaign to push GRT to allow all leashed dogs on transit vehicles.

“If you’re a dog owner and you maybe can’t afford access to a vehicle, your options to get your dog to a vet appointment or to the groomer or in an emergency, your options are very limited,” said Justine Sparling, co-founder of Dog Friendly KW.

The group says other cities, like Toronto, Montreal and Calgary allow leashed dogs on board transit, and the Region of Waterloo should follow suit.

Sparling says owner responsibility, along with a strong educational plan, would be key to making it work.

“Dogs shouldn’t be bothering other folks on transit who don’t want to be bothered,” Sparling said. “I would never let Marshall approach someone.”

Right now, Dog Friendly KW is looking for feedback from the community.

“One idea we heard from multiple community members, they put in a stipulation that if you want your dog on the metro, they have to be muzzled, so that could be one consideration we would think about,” Sparling explained.

Dog Friendly KW hasn’t made a formal request to the region yet, but plans to do so by the end of the summer.