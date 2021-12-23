Groups and individuals reach out to give back to those less fortunate

It was a tall order, but Greg Lemay and list of local businesses ensured 1,000 holiday meals were delivered to low income families across Windsor-Essex on Thursday.

The fourth annual Christmas dinner was prepared at Macro Foods thanks to an abundance of community donations and volunteers.

“It was one business, then two, three, four! Now I think we’re over 20-25!” says Lemay.

Lemay explains the meal request list grows each year, noting the donations do as well, “I think it’s important not to leave anybody behind.“

Co-owner of Macro Foods, Omar Abousaid, assisted in the meal preparation, telling CTV News Windsor they hope to do the same next year.

“You’re looking at about 700 pounds of turkey, 300 pounds of stuffing and 200 pounds of corn.”

Abousaid says Macro Foods has been fortunate to expand during the pandemic, adding they were able to provide about $70,000 worth of donated food to a nearby hospital at their other location in Waterloo, Ont.

“The only thing we can really do is try to give back as much as we can.”

Further west on Wyandotte Street, 18-year-old Ryli Michalczuk had two dozens pizzas delivered to Street Help, along with other treats and $300 to help with any immediate needs.

“It’s really heartwarming just to see all the smiles on people’s faces,” says Michalczuk. “It’s just been something that’s always been close to my heart.”

Michalczuk has been helping out the less fortunate in Windsor for 10 years, deciding to make this year’s event takeout only due to COVID-19.

Michalczuk encourages others to think of those in need, saying she’ll continue the Street Help tradition next year while in British Columbia for school.

“Just help out in the community, don’t be discouraged. Don’t let anyone tell you that you can't do something because what I did, I started it on my own just as a young kid.” Michalczuk adds, “and I’ve still been able to make a big difference.”

Carol Dunkelberger spent her Thursday afternoon in downtown Windsor, handing out 100 Christmas gifts to the homeless near Wyandotte Street and Ouellette Avenue.

“It’s so cold out right now.”

Dunkelberger says she and a friend recently collected enough money to buy the gifts. They placed them on the sidewalk for those in need to be able to grab.

“Everybody needs to dig deep in their pockets and when you see them, just give a little.” Dunkelberger believes no one should go without something during the holidays. “All I’ve got to see is a smile and I’m happy!”