Groups at Algoma University commit to searching for residential school burial sites

Algoma University, along with partners that include the Children of Shingwauk Alumni Association, Shingwauk Anishinaabe Students’ Association, Algoma University Students’ Union, Shingwauk Kinoomaage Gamig, Shingwauk Education Trust, and the Anishinaabe Peoples Council, say they are committed to searching for residential school burial sites.

The announcement comes in the wake of the discovery of a mass burial site containing the remains of 215 Indigenous children at the Kamloops Residential School site.

"We are taking every measure, including the use of technology available to us today, to address the potential that there may be burial sites outside the marked gravesites in the Shingwauk Cemetery," Algoma said in a news release.

"It is incumbent upon us to do this work, alongside others who oversee portions of the Shingwauk site, and we will continue to move forward in a culturally respectful and responsible way."

