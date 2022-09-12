Groups weigh in on LU's amended creditor repayment plan

Both the City of Greater Sudbury and Laurentian University Terminated Faculty Committee have responded to news that Laurentian University will be able to repay creditors one year earlier than originally expected.

On Sept. 9, lawyers for the university filed an amended plan with the court that would see creditors repaid in three years instead of the original plan of four years. The change is a result of an update from the province related to the conditional sale of some of LU’s real estate assets.

Under the plan of arrangement, unsecured creditors will get between 14 and 24 cents for every dollar they are owed as the school seeks to emerge from insolvency.

Some groups, including the Laurentian University Terminated Faculty Committee, have called for the plan to be rejected. While others, both unions representing current faculty and staff, are calling for the plan's approval.

The Laurentian University Terminated Faculty Committee is made up of former members of the university faculty who lost their positions at the school as a result of the insolvency proceedings.

"Laurentian University has issued a statement announcing an amended Plan of Arrangement with a reduced payout time to creditors–from 4 years to 3 years. This is totally inadequate, but it proves that the Plan of Arrangement can still be changed," Eduardo Galliano-Riveros, a spokesperson for the committee said in a written statement.

The committee said this amendment confirms their position that further changes to the unjust plan of arrangement proposed by Laurentian can still be made.

"We are committed to stand united against the current updated plan until all Laurentian University faculty–retired, working and terminated, as well as staff–receive what was stolen from us by the mismanagement of Laurentian’s board and administration," the committee said in their statement.

The group maintains the change does not address the enormous losses that were inflicted on employees, students and the community.

"This minor amendment doesn’t move compensation beyond the range of 14-24 cents for each dollar owed to creditors."

While the committee said it welcomes the amended timeline, it is urging the province to step-in and ensure former employees of the university receive a fair deal.

The terminated faculty committee is still recommending all creditors reject the current plan and ask the school to go back to the drawing board. However, it has not outlined what terms it would accept.

In its own statement, the City of Greater Sudbury, reminded the community of the importance of post-secondary education options in the north.

"Greater Sudbury is proud to be a regional centre of learning and applied research for northeastern Ontario. One of our key features is the ability to offer post-secondary education to students close to home," the city wrote.

The city said that the retention of local students and the attraction of international academics are important components of the local economy.

"Greater Sudbury’s post-secondary institutions employ many residents, help train a diverse and skilled workforce and provide educational opportunities for students locally by allowing students to remain close to home while completing their studies. The city’s post-secondary institutions also attract students from across the globe, encouraging exploration, cultural diversity and investment in our community," the city added.

"Greater Sudbury’s post-secondary institutions and Laurentian University are key economic drivers for the community. Their sustainability and viability remain integral to the community’s social fabric as well as the economic health and competitiveness of the city," Ed Archer, the city’s chief administrative officer, said.

One of the priorities outlined in Greater Sudbury’s Strategic Plan is to ensure the city maintains its resiliency and competitiveness and to collaborate with other public sector agencies to achieve this.

"On Sept. 14, Laurentian University’s creditors will vote on the Plan of Arrangement. I am pleased to see that the Laurentian University Staff Union (LUSU) and the Laurentian University Faculty Association (LUFA) support the plan and encourage their members to vote in favour," Brian Bigger, the city's mayor, said in the statement.

"A favourable voting outcome will ensure Laurentian emerges from the CCAA proceedings, and allow it to rebuild so it will remain a pillar of knowledge, education, employment and opportunity within our community."

Creditors will vote on the proposed plan of arrangement on Sept. 14.

A simple majority is required for the plan to be approved, creditors in favour of accepting the plan must represent at least two-thirds of the total value of the claims in that debt class.

Under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA), LU would cease to operate should the plan be rejected.

"If the plan is not approved, the say – and, therefore, protection from creditors – is usually lifted. However, the debtor company does not automatically become bankrupt if creditors reject the plan," the CCAA said.