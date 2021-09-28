Grouse Grind to be closed on weekdays for trail upgrades starting next week

Starting next week, a popular North Vancouver hiking trail will be closed on weekdays for upgrades.

In a news release sent out on Tuesday, Metro Vancouver said the Grouse Grind will undergo upgrades as part of the Grouse Mountain Regional Park trail and site improvement project.

The weekday closures will be in effect from Oct. 4 to Nov. 7.

Metro Vancouver said if conditions allow, the Grind will remain open for use on weekends and the Oct. 11 Thanksgiving Monday, but warned hikers the trail will be a construction site.

“Due to safety hazards, steepness of terrain, the narrowness of the trail and other factors, it is not possible to have the trail remain open on weekdays during construction work,” says the release.

Metro Vancouver also points out as of Oct. 5, an earlier sunset means the gate to the trail will be closed at 4:30 p.m.