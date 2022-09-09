Growers boast variety and size for apple picking this season

Apple picking season has arrived in Essex County which means people will be flocking to local orchards to snap pictures and pick their own apples over the next several weeks.

Thiessen’s Orchards near Leamington opened the season Thursday with more rides and activities than years before.

“We're picking Macs and Gala and Honeycrisp this weekend,” owner Andrew Thiessen said. “And the activities start up on Saturday so we have lots to do for the families.”

Thiessen explained this year’s weather was up and down with dry spells followed by some decent rains, which helped the apples grow in size.

“Overall was pretty good. Just a little challenging, like normal,” Thiessen laughed. “The apple crop is actually really good. We’ve got lots of Honeycrisp this year. Lots of Ambrosia, Gala, MacIntosh Red and Golden Delicious and Mutsu. So yeah, it looks really good.”

Thiessen told CTV News there is a special technique when picking apples, so damage doesn't occur to the tree or the apple itself.

“It’s twist, and reach for the sky. That way you don’t knock others off. If you just yank that apple, you’ll probably drop four more apples with it,” he said.

“And if you were to pull the apple without twisting or lifting you could pull the bud off behind for next year’s apple.”

The season typically runs through Thanksgiving weekend when focus shifts to pumpkins. Thiessen said school tours return this year, noting admission is free on weekdays.

“This year we have a new attraction called ‘Sally the Mega Super Slide’ it's a big slide where the guests can ride on an inner tube down into the field,” he added.

Other orchards in the region started the U-Pick season last month.

Tom Meleg at Meleg’s Lakeview Orchard in Kingsville said this year was much more promising than last year.

“This year? A lot a lot better than last year. I can tell you that much.”

In 2021, a severe storm decimated every variety of apple with hail and high wind, forcing the family farm to downgrade all their apples.

“It's not as big as last year's crop. It's a little bit down on certain varieties. But we do have a nice decent crop and the quality is exceptional,” Meleg exclaimed. “It's really good!”

Meleg said with September comes cooler nights, which adds more colour to the fruit.

“The big one everybody's looking for is Honeycrisp,” he said. “That's going to be starting this weekend.”