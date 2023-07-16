Growing concerns of violence, harassment in the Timmins community

Many in Timmins continue to rally and demand the relocation of the Living Space shelter, but some in the area are becoming increasingly concerned about disrespectful comments, harassment and even reports of violence towards the homeless community and social service staff.

Timmins officials say they worry this will hurt the city’s goal of ending homelessness in the area.

Officials on both side of the shelter relocation debate agree that some of the actions being taken by supporters of the move is concerning – there have been reports of harassment and insults towards politicians, shelter staff and other social service workers.

Councillor Steve Black recently introduced the motion requesting the shelter and the Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board (CDSSAB) conduct a review of relocation options and present the findings back to city council within three months.

"People have a right to be angered when their property is getting damaged and personal space is being violated," said Black.

"But, I don’t encourage attacking people who have different opinions on what the right solution is."

Mayor Michelle Boileau was the lone vote against the motion during the last city council meeting where she expressed concern for violating human rights.

Boileau said she feels city and provincial resources can be better used in other endeavours.

"Adding more affordable housing here, in the community, adding more supportive housing. Building more homes, more places for people to go, in my opinion, is going to be the best way out of this," she said.

Vitriol and vulgar remarks are circulating in the community and online with some comparing Timmins’ homeless and drug addicted populations to zombies or referring to them generally as criminals.

CDSSAB officials said this all is hurting the area’s mission to end homelessness in the city by 2025.

"Perhaps that goal is no longer attainable," said the board’s CAO Brian Marks.

"Without community buy-in and with the current environment, it shakes the confidence in all service providers, it shakes the employees. I mean, given the environment in Timmins today, I’m not sure that ending it is possible by 2025."

The board is set to receive almost $12 million from the province over the next three years to address the homelessness problem.

Marks said world-renowned experts in the field of social work – specifically in dealing with homeless populations – are adamant that shelters need to house people where they are, regardless of the location or how unsightly it may be while other service providers work to tackle mental health or addiction issues.

Social service staff told CTV News that they feel moving the shelter away from the city core would be counterproductive to that planning and long-term goals for the area.

"They’re going to sleep in ATM vestibules and, you know, stay in the streets at night," said Marks.

"I don’t think that gets us to the point that anybody wants."

Marks said the board will follow council’s wishes and draft relocation plans to present in three months time, but he stressed that this may not make the area’s homelessness any easier to solve.

