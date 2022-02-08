Growing divide: Halifax COVID-19 convoy stretches for kilometres

The work week began with plenty of talk about a large pandemic convoy that rolled through the streets of Halifax Sunday.

Over 1,000 vehicles took part in what was a mostly peaceful protest, with people both for and against vaccine mandates.

Lead by a police escort, you could hear the approaching convoy before you could see it.

The long line contained a few commercial vehicles and big trucks, but primarily regular passenger vehicles, most adorned with Canadian flags or homemade signage.

Advertised on Facebook as the "CTV Halifax Convoy," the long parade of vehicles made a point of passing the television station on Robie Street, honking loudly and waving at a small group of demonstrators outside the building.

"Just to let you know, when I went past CTV, I let the horn go a little exta for you guys," said retired Canadian Armed Forces veteran Brian Fraser.

Having demonstratrated in Ottawa, and freely admitting the issue has strained relationships with loved ones, Fraser says mandates and restrictions were the only course of action in the beginning of COVID, but not anymore.

"It's been two years. People are hurt. People need to recover. We need to move on," he said.

That's not to say there weren't some tense moments.

A few dozen counter-protesters shared their views with the convoy at a meeting spot in the south end of the city.

Liz LeClair, whose mother is a retired nurse, wound up getting bumped by an SUV in a crosswalk.

"I was definitely shocked, but the thing that happened that surprised me the most was that he did it again," said LeClair.

LeClair says she reported the incident to police on scene.

CTV News requested an interview with Halifax Regional Police, but received this statement instead:

“Officers used a combination of education, engagement and enforcement to safely move the convoy of vehicles along their route," said the email from HRP Public Information Officer, Const. John MacLeod, adding two people were ticketed.

"One incident involved a pedestrian who was blocking the roadway and officers issued a summary offence ticket under section 125(5) of the Motor Vehicle Act for a pedestrian failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

"The second incident involved a vehicle in the convoy. Officers issued the driver of the vehicle two summary offence tickets the Motor Vehicle Act, one under section 120(3) for unsafe turning of a vehicle to proceed in the opposite direction, and the second for section 93(2)e for failing to stop at a red light.

"In excess of one thousand vehicles made their way into the downtown core of Halifax, and a central group of vehicles travelled from Marginal Road to the Chain Lake Drive area. At one point, the convoy of vehicles spanned several kilometers of roadway."

"I understand their frustration, but I want them to know that this convoy was not the message we needed right now," said LeClair.

CTV News also tried to speak with the event host listed on the Facebook page, but that person declined an interview, citing distrust of CTV News.

They did, though, take issue with HRP's estimation of crowd size, saying they'd heard at least 3,000 vehicles took part.

The convoy took a little more than an hour to pass the television station.