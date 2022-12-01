Growing need highlights launch on 23rd London Business Cares holiday food drive

For the second year in a row, the London Business Cares food drive is not setting a ‘goal,’ according to campaign chair Wayne Dunn.

“We don't want to make anybody feel they have to be the result of that,” Dunn said. “So give what you can but only if you can.”

In 2021, the threat of the pandemic creating lockdowns and uncertainty led to the decision, this year it is inflation. Dunn hopes the community will step up again when it raised 588,000 lbs. of food.

A big change that has occurred is more money and cheques are being donated along with food, which allows flexibility into what, and when that donation is used.

“We’re able to fund the other programs throughout the year, and they have great returns on them, and that can’t be done without us having cheques,” Dunn said.

Partners like the London and District Construction Association are doing several unique events like a silent art auction

“Imagine construction people selling art at an event at the Grand Theatre!” executive director Mike Carter quipped. “And the painting that we sold last year during the business care food drive was 5,000 bucks, I couldn't believe it. So now we decided to really test the market and do three and we'll see how it goes.”

The Grand Theatre is heavily involved again, collecting through its production of Elf. Over the last five seasons, The Grand has raised over $340,000 for the food bank, and is well on its way this year according to new executive director Evan Klassen.

“We opened on Friday last week. We have already done six collections. (Where) we've already collected $12,000 towards the food bank,” Klassen said.

This weekend hundreds of volunteers will be at local grocery stores collecting for the food drive.

“Go to any grocery store in London, you're not going to miss us. And we have all volunteers out collecting food, buy it, buy a bundle or buy some cans and donate to the volunteers on site,” Dunn said.

The food drive runs until Wednesday, Dec. 21