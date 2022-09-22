Growing pains surrounding pedestrian crossovers in the Sault

The City of Sault Ste. Marie and the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service are reminding drivers about several pedestrian crossovers throughout the city.

The crossovers, a common sight in larger urban centres, were installed within the last couple of years. However, it seems some motorists are failing to adjust.

There are currently five pedestrian crossovers in Sault Ste. Marie. City officials said with a new school year underway, the time is right for an education campaign.

“As children are starting to go back to school now, we thought this would be a great opportunity just to remind motorists and cyclists about the requirements involved with pedestrian crossovers and to proceed with caution and watch for pedestrians,” said Dan Perri with the city’s engineering department.

Sault police said they have received some complaints from the public about motorists not yielding to pedestrians at crossovers.

“It seems people in the community are still having a bit of a hard time adjusting to what exactly they mean,” said police spokesperson Lincoln Louttit.

“So, essentially, if there’s a pedestrian standing in one of these crossovers and they are indicating they want to cross the street, all motorists must come to a complete stop until that pedestrian has completely crossed the street.”

Motorists who fail to yield at a crossover can face a fine of $365 and four demerit points. Pedestrians can also be fined up to $50 if they try to cross the street without giving motorists a reasonable amount of time to stop.