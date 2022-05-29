Growing the game: All-girl clinic introduces baseball to new players
An all-girls baseball clinic was held in northwest Calgary to help introduce the sport and build new skills.
Hosted by the Centennial Little League, Girls with Game YYC brought together girls aged from four to 16 to participate in small-sided games and gauge interest in the sport.
"I really like the outfielding, and I thought it was really fun," said Becca, one of the participants.
"I feel like me and my team, we can keep improving," she added.
Hilda Siemens, an organizer, told CTV News that the event exceeded expectations.
"We have over 100 girls here today," Siemens said. "We were hoping for 50. So we are super excited about this."
Siemens says the group is trying to promote the positive long-term benefits of participating in sports. Studies have shown that one in four girls have not returned to sports after the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We put it out to all of Calgary and surrounding areas," Siemens added.
Another clinic will be hosted during the Stampede when the Toronto Blue Jays lead a Baseball Academy Week.
