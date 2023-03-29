Growing women's social, economic opportunity in the north

Two organizations supporting women in the northeast are part of the Ontario government's $6.9 million expansion of the Women’s Futures Program.

They are part of 10 additional groups to receive funding with the goal to support more women to become economically empowered and live safely with a greater sense of well-being.

Both Counselling Centre of East Algoma in Elliot Lake as well as Keepers of the Circle in Kirkland Lake will receive $150,000 from the province as well as new services at its locations.

Through pandemic, Keepers of the Circle adapted its program to include virtual training. With its success and new funding, it’s continuing to expand.

"We were successful in getting 75 women signed up and it was the feedback from these women that said they wanted to reach out into the other sectors, like green energy, welding, plumbers, the trade sectors that are mostly male-dominated," said Bertha Cormier, the organization's president.

"So, we’ve since changed our focus of what we call our 'Triple C': culture, confidence and competence training."

In a statement to CTV News, the office of the associate minister of women’s social and economic opportunity said in part, "Ourinvestment builds on the $18 million in funding the government is providing from 2022-2025 to community-based organizations and educational institutions already delivering the Investing in Women’s Futures and Women’s Economic Security Programs."