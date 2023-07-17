iHeartRadio

GRT bus and SUV collide in Uptown Waterloo


The aftermath of a crash on King Street near Bridgeport Street in Uptown Waterloo is seen on July 17, 2023. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)

A crash involving a Grand River Transit (GRT) bus and an SUV led to a traffic tie up in Uptown Waterloo Monday afternoon.

As of 3 p.m., traffic was backed up for several blocks on King Street.

Police said no injuries were reported.

There is no word yet on what caused the collision.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

