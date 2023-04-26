GRT bus drivers could strike Monday if no deal reached

The union representing Grand River Transit bus operators says workers could walk off the job Monday, May 1 if a new contract with the Region of Waterloo cannot be negotiated before midnight on Sunday, April 30.

In the event of a strike by Unifor 4304, conventional bus, MobilityPLUS and busPlus service will be suspended, the region says.

ION train service won’t be affected, as it’s maintained and operated by a separate company.

The union says it’s seeking high wages and fairer scheduling.

“Transit operators were on the front lines of the pandemic, and maintenance staff made sure the buses were roadworthy,” Lana Payne, Unifor National President said in a media release. “Local 4304 members have shown how critical they are to the Waterloo area’s economy. They have earned a fair contract.”

The region says it continues to work closely with Unifor and is “committed to reaching an agreement that is competitive for GRT staff and affordable for residents.”

According to Local 4304, members include conventional bus operators, specialized transit vehicle operators, certified motor vehicle trade technicians, vehicle service attendants and specialized transit dispatchers/reservationists.