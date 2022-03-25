GRT narrows down list of names for lost bunny

Grand River Transit needs help picking a new name for a stuffed bunny that was found abandoned at a Kitchener bus shelter almost two months ago.

They've narrowed it down to three choices: Harriet (as in Hare-iet), Monty (because it was found at a stop on Belmont), and Ryder (because it likes to ride transit).

The public can vote for their favourite name on Twitter.

The stuffed bunny was left behind at the Belmont and Highland bus shelter in early February.

GRT posted about the discovery on Twitter, with photos, in hopes they could reunite the bunny with its owner.

However, no one has come forward to claim it.

The rabbit remains in GRT's lost and found, though workers have been taking the stuffed animal on various adventures and documenting it all on social media.

