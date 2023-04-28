GRT riders worried about potential strike

If you take the bus in Waterloo region, you might soon need to find another way to get around.

The union representing Grand River Transit (GRT) bus operators say workers could walk off the job Monday if a new contract with the region can’t be reached by midnight on Sunday.

Desirae Yeo-Ellis works in St. Jacobs and takes two buses daily to get there.

She’s worried about what she’ll do if there’s a strike.

“[I’ll] Uber or take a taxi or somehow find a ride with someone on the same shift as me, which is not always doable because my job is very scattered with shifts,” Yeo-Ellis said, speaking from a transit stop near Conestoga Mall in Waterloo.

The union says it wants higher wages and fairer scheduling.

⚠️ The union representing some GRT staff, including bus operators, will be in a strike position on May 1. During a strike, buses will not operate, but ION trains will run. Plan ahead at https://t.co/Iv9jb4GfOY.

The region says it continues to work closely with UNIFOR and is “committed to reaching an agreement that is competitive for GRT staff and affordable for residents.”

Another rider, Triveni Mehta, says it would cost her $20 to Uber from home to work.

“I don’t think I can afford that every day,” Mehta said.

The region says if Unifor Local 4304 strikes, conventional bus, MobilityPLUS and busPlus service will be suspended.

ION train service won’t be affected, as it’s maintained and operated by a separate company.

“If they strike, it is what it is, they're looking out for their families. But I've got to get to work on Monday,” said transit user Jacob Dinka.

“I'll request those drivers, or the government, please issue whatever they're demanding for,” Dinka added

Exams are ending for post-secondary students this week. The University of Waterloo says it will monitor the situation and inform students what services could be affected.

Meanwhile, the Waterloo Regional District School Board says in the event of a strike school buses will operate as normal, but students who use GRT transit may be affected and are encouraged to find alternate means of transportation.

UNIFOR also represents some employees at CTV New Kitchener