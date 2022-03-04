GRT seeking input on possible $2 million expansion to Cambridge transit

Grand River Transit is looking for the public's input on their $2 million expansion plan for the bus system in Cambridge.

Staff laid out the proposals at a Thursday night meeting that would see major changes to routes in East Galt, North Galt, and Preston, as well as to the hours that buses run.

The proposed bus network would include direct travel options to major destinations like the Ainslie Terminal, South Cambridge Shopping Centre, Cambridge Centre station, and Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

"Having a quick and direct transit ride to a shopping centre, to a major destination, to a terminal where you can quickly transfer to another bus if you need to, it makes transit more appealing to people who want to use it if the transit is quicker and more direct," said Neil Malcolm, acting director of transit services for GRT.

GRT would also add more service on evenings and weekends if the expansion plan was to go through.

However, staff warn that the distance to some bus stops may be farther in order to provide more direct service.

"Now is the time to provide feedback on these Cambridge route chances," said Malcolm. "We really want to hear from the pubic, the residents, people using the service, to make sure that the changes that we're recommending are what people want."

Feedback is being accepted on grt.ca until March 11.

The finalized plan will go to regional council this spring. If approved, the changes would take place in September.