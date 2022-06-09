GRT to lift mask mandate

Masks will no longer be required on Grand River Transit buses and trains as of Saturday, June 11.

In a media release issued Thursday, the Region of Waterloo said the move aligns with the province’s decision to lift its mask mandate for transit in Ontario on the same day.

“I want to thank our customers and the community for following the safety measures we put in place throughout the pandemic and for standing by us throughout this challenging time,” Neil Malcolm, acting director of transit services, said in the release. “Your support for the measures we’ve taken helped keep our community safe and transit running.”

Grand River Transit said wearing a mask is still encouraged, if riders feel that is the right decision for them.

Mask have been mandatory on GRT vehicles, customer service centres and bus shelters since July 13, 2020.