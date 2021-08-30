GTA agencies stepping up to help Afghans arriving after exodus from Taliban takeover

Agencies across the GTA are working to support nearly 2,000 Afghan refugees who fled from Taliban rule and recently landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport -- some without shoes on their feet.

“We were so anxious to help,” said Rosie Smythe, executive director of New Circles Community Services, a group that provides basic necessities to people in poverty. “We were told there was a variety of people. Lots of babies. Lots of children.”

Smythe said the non-profit was contacted by two other organizations directly involved in the effort and that the people who arrived only had their clothing and didn’t have any luggage. Volunteers then mobilized quickly to sort clothing, pack it up and bring it to families at a hotel where they are quarantining.

“In terms of the actual delivery of the items, when I went out the first evening, they were saying they were so thrilled to see we had brought shoes because the woman I was speaking with said they actually had a few individuals who had arrived here in Canada without shoes on their feet,” said Melanie Lauber, a volunteer and board member at New Circles.

“They had been so desperate I guess they were out to a local store to buy a few items to get people going until we could get there.”

New Circles said it’s believed between 1,800 and 2,500 people need help and supplies. They provided clothing for about 300 people on Wednesday and Thursday of last week and have now been asked by other organizations to help out.

Lauber said it was exciting for her group to get organized so quickly and help families get settled for a better life.

“I pulled up to the hotel and there were kids knocking on the window and waving down to me and calling ‘hi.’ It was so cute and it was heartbreaking,” Lauber said.

A separate group, which confirmed to CTV News Toronto that it was involved in the resettling process of the refugees, said organizations are very busy settling Afghans, adding that after families are done their quarantine, they are travelling to cities across Canada.

Lauber said the effort reminds her of when Syrian refugees arrived in 2015, with one big difference.

“The Syrians didn’t have to quarantine. They didn’t have to be isolated the way the Afghan currently are because of COVID.”

CITY OF TORONTO ASSISTING

In a statement to CTV News, the City of Toronto said it’s assisting the Government of Canada with resettling Afghans.

“The Refugee Resettlement Program, which was adopted by Toronto City Council in October 2015 and implemented during the resettlement of Syrian refugees, will be the basis for the resettlement of Afghan refugees in Toronto,” the city said.

“We understand that the immediate needs are around housing, employment and mental health supports”.

Mayor John Tory’s office told CTV News the mayor and The Toronto Newcomer Office convened a meeting of community leaders and agencies engaged in Afghan refugee resettlement to discuss how our city can collectively step up to welcome and mobilize support for newcomers looking to call Toronto home.

Global Affairs Canada said Canada successfully evacuated approximately 3,700 people.

“The evacuation has ended, but these numbers may evolve as we sort out flights from our partner countries that have been carrying out some of those destined to Canada,” it said in a statement.

It said hundreds of Afghan nationals who have arrived in Canada are finishing their quarantine period.

“These individuals have headed to communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia, but we have a well-established network across the country, and that will expand in the days ahead.”